Spring striping for Boone County roads begins

COLUMBIA - Boone County Resource Management has started its annual Spring road striping Monday.

Contractors will be painting several roads through June 9th. The project will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Jim Murawski, the project superintendent, advises mid-Missouri residents to be careful around the work areas.

"If they run up on us, just stay behind our backup truck and pay attention to the signs. The biggest problem is people will cross over the wet paint and not know they're crossing over wet paint and then the tires spray it up on the cars and then we have a problem," Murawski said.

Contractors said traffic is likely to be backed up around work areas and drivers should plan accordingly.

Roads that will have work done on them include: