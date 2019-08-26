St. Louis Officers Fatally Shoot Gun-Wielding Man

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two veteran St. Louis police officers have fatally shot a man who pointed a gun in their direction during the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the officers were working secondary security jobs for the all-day street party at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when they responded to shots fired south of the Mardi Gras zone.

Police say the officers rode a golf cart to the scene, where they saw a 32-year-old man with a weapon. They told him to drop the gun, but instead he pointed it at them.

Both officers fired shots and wounded the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The name of the dead man wasn't being released while family members were being notified.