JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians around the state will tune in to Governor Jay Nixon's annual State of the State address Tuesday.

Viewers and listeners will hope to hear how Nixon plans to mend the large budget gap due to reduced revenue collections and the end of federal stimulus money for the 2013 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Nixon's budget is reportedly based on more optimistic tax revenue receipts than might realistically be expected.

Fiscal control is the main theme in Nixon's re-election campaign this year although the governor and Republican legislative leaders have ruled out a general tax increase. This could mean more cuts for state agencies and programs.

A pre-recorded message by GOP legislative leaders Tim Jones and Kurt Schaefer will play after the State of the State address.

Nixon's address can be seen online here.