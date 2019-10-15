State Fair Attendance High

SEDALIA - Attendance at the Missouri State Fair is up despite negative publicity.

"It hasn't really affected the folks coming to the fair. Our attendance is up," said Mark Wolfe, director of the state fair. "So it's a little bump in the road in the overall picture of what's going on out here. We're sorry it happened, but it wasn't something we were able to control at the time."

Wolfe coud not give exact numbers of how many people have attended but he said it has exceeded last year's turn out.

Last Saturday a clown with the Missouri Rodeo Cowboys Association wore a President Barack Obama mask. He then asked the audience if they wanted to see Obama run down by a bull.

The incident continues to attract national attention. The clown behind the mask is no longer allowed at the fair and Wolfe said he hopes the focus will change.

"We're here for the kids and our 4-H and FFA kids and their hard work. That's what this is all about."

Wolfe said he looks forward to the fair finishing up strong. The last day is Sunday.