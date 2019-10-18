state fair pigs

SEDAILIA - The Missouri State Fair kicked off Thursday and showcased the pork of Missouri.

The Swine Skillathon started the pork events at 8a.m. for kids of all ages. Judges tested contestants in three different rounds. The first round they were judged based on their knowledge of pigs, equiptment, and environmental issues. The second round is a current event quiz relative to the swine and agriculture industry. The last phase is a one on one interview with a state extension specialist about the contestants project.

The Missouri Pork Association intern Tessa Hall will present different ways to cook pork at 2:30p.m. on Thursday. She will have different recipes through out the week at the Home Economics Building.