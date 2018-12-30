State Rep. Jason Smith to Fill Vacant U.S. Congressional Seat

JEFFERSON CITY - Republican state Representative Jason Smith won the special election Tuesday evening to fill the vacant U.S. seat for the Eighth Congressional District.

Jo Ann Emerson held the seat until January, when she left to become the leader of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Bill Emerson, Jo Ann Emerson's late husband, held the seat before her.

Smith beat out Rep. Steve Hodges, D- East Prarie, for the seat 67 percent to 27 percent. The district is notoriously conservative.

Although Smith will be one of the youngest congressional members at just 33-years- old, he's worked in the state House for the past seven years.