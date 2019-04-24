State Rep. to talk about lobbyist gifts influencing policy

COLUMBIA - Missouri State Representative John Wright, D-Rocheport, will host a meeting Wednesday to talk about how Missourians can reduce the influence of special interest groups on government policy decisions.

Rep. Wright will talk about his recent findings at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia Wednesday night at 7.

According to a news release, Wright said, "Last year alone, Missouri State Legislators accepted nearly $1 million in personal gifts from lobbyists, including over $40,000 in Cardinals and Royals tickets, expensive dinners, golf outings and concert tickets."

Wright said Missouri is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't have any laws limiting lobbyist gifts or campaign contributions from special interest groups.