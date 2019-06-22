State revokes Piercy's license again in Ellingson drowning

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has for the second time revoked the peace officer license of former Trooper Anthony Piercy in the drowning death of Brandon Ellingson, who fell off a boat and died in Piercy's custody.

Brandon Ellingson's father Craig Ellingson says he thinks justice has been served.

"Piercy violated his post and his license, and that's why he's losing his license," Ellingson said. "It should have happened a long time ago."

Piercy lost his peace officer license for the first time in July 2018.

A Cole County judge then reversed that decision in May of this year, according to department spokesman Mike O'Connell.

He said the the department made its latest decision on May 31, but word didn't get out until a Facebook post Thursday.

The license revocation means Piercy cannot be "commissioned by any law enforcement agency in the state", O'Connell said.

Judge Daniel Green sent the disciplinary proceedings back the department on May 22.

His order said the initial decision, made by former director Drew Juden, did not comply with law, since it didn't come with a "findings of fact and conclusions of law."

Piercy stopped 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson at the Lake of the Ozarks on suspicion of boating while intoxicated in May 2014. While in a patrol boat driven by Piercy, Ellingson fell into the lake while handcuffed and wearing a life vest that was not properly secured.

Piercy was sentenced to 10 days in jail and two years of supervised probation in September 2017.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol fired him in December 2017.