State\'s First Audit of Contract License Office Comes Up Fair

JEFFERSON CITY - The state's first audit involving Missouri's bidding, procurement, and monitoring of contract license offices was released Tuesday afternoon. State Auditor Tom Schweich released two audits that graded the state's licensing offices as fair, which is third in a four tier system.

One audit reviewed the bidding and procurement process in rewarding contract licenses. The audit focused on the Department of Revenue and the Office of Administration. The second audit addressed the Department of Revenue's monitoring of contract licensing offices.

Schweich addressed a number of concerns in the process and procedure of awarding contract licenses. Schweich said the purpose of the audit was to depoliticize the process. He said if that was the purpose, both agencies are not doing well.

Schweich said the Department of Revenue has cooperated and implemented all suggestions the audit suggested.