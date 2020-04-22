State Seeks Public Opinion on Inadequate Water Quality

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has named 387 sites from across the state as having inadequate water quality. 56 of those are new additions for 2014.

The Federal Clean Water Act requires states to identify waters that do not meet quality standards or have requirements in place to restore quality. Some of the most common issues in Missouri are mercury in fish tissues, E. coli and lead.

Department representatives will be available to answer the public's questions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building.

The full list of inadequate water sites can be found here.