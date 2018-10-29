Stephen Webber elected chair of the Missouri Democratic Party

JEFFERSON CITY — Stephen Webber is set to serve as the new chair of the Missouri Democratic Party after winning the position in an election held Saturday.

“The Democratic Party stands for public education and working families, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Democrats as we fight for these important values," Webber said in a press release.

Webber has represented Columbia for eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives and is a Marine Corps combat veteran who served two tours in Iraq. He lost to Caleb Rowden for the 19th District state Senate race in 2016.

The Missouri Democratic Party also elected Genevieve Williams as vice-chair, Clem Smith as secretary and Lauren Arthur as treasurer.

Outgoing State Chairman Roy Temple said he is hopeful for the future.

“I look forward to working with Chairman Webber and Democrats across the state to hold Republicans accountable for the harmful agenda they are poised to pursue in Missouri,” Temple said in a press release.

Sen. Claire McCaskill said in the statement that Webber's "exactly the right choice to lead Missouri's Democratic Party, to make sure our candidates are speaking to the needs of every Missourian."

[Editor’s note: This story was updated to add comment from Sen. Claire McCaskill.]