Storm Team Coverage

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Storms Monday evening injured residents, destroyed homes and buildings and damaged cars.

The National Weather Service from the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed there were several structures between Higbee and Renick damaged by winds. One of the destroyed buildings is a double-wide mobile home. At least one injury was confirmed at this location. Power lines were reported to be down along this same path.

The National Weather Service could not confirm whether a tornado touched down in Randolph County. As of Monday night, the NWS considered all reported damage as thunderstorm wind damage.

Also in Randolph County, emergency management confirmed two travel trailers and a workshop were destroyed at Road AA, southwest of Renick.

According to the S.E. Randolph County Fire Department, Captain Charlie Peel, he believes 3 houses in the area are a complete loss.

I'm in Renick, MO where a tornado was said to have touched down. Moberly Firefighters are here and said a propane tank is leaking.

Trees are down and one man who works for a railroad company said 12 houses have been affected. Railroad traffic has been suspended.

Here's a look at a house on Front St. in Renick. The caution tape is still up due to the propane tank leak.

