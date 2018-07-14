Stricker Ties Major Record at PGA Championship

ATLANTA - Steve Stricker was sizzling on the course at golf's final major of the year, the PGA Championship in Atlanta on Thursday. Stricker ended the day in the lead at 7 under 63, and narrowly missed a chance to make history. Stricker missed a 10-foot birdie putt at his final hole Thursday, barely missing out on becoming the first player to shoot 62 in a major championship. It was the 25th time overall that a player shot 63 in a major.

While everything came up roses for Stricker, the opposite was the case for Tiger Woods. Woods opened his day with a birdie putt on the 10th hole to go 1 under, but the major would quickly go south for Woods. On the 6th hole Tiger hit the ball from the trap into the water hazard to double bogey the hole and finished the day 7 over 77, his worst round ever at the PGA.

Last week's champion Adam Scott birdied the 6th hole to go 3 under, and would end play with a 1 under 69 score.