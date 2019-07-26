Students and staff raise money for South African school

FULTON - William Woods University was home to the "Kids Hoo Care" day camp Sunday afternoon. About 40 mid-Missouri children went to the camp to learn about horses, make crafts and many other activities.

Money raised at the camp will help students and staff donate money to a school in South Africa.

"One of the goals we have at William Woods is learning without limits," Travis Tamerious, Director of the Center for Ethics and Global Studies said. Tamerius said it's important for students to have a cross-cultural experience.

Students who are part of Project 123, which worked on the event, do 123 hours of community service to help pay their way to South Africa next spring.

Tamerius said they will travel to cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town, and they will also go on a three-day safari during their trip.

Tamerius also said students and staff were able to travel to Greece and Turkey last year. In past years, students have also been able to visit places like Peru, Italy and France.