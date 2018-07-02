Students Bury Treasures Among Piles of Trash

COLUMBIA - MU summer session classes ended Friday, beginning an exodus of students moving out of rental housing, and leaving behind anything they cannot pack up.

Furniture, electronic appliances and clothing were among piles of other trash in and around dumpsters and outside houses Friday. Solid Waste Collection Superintendent Nick Paul said Thursday Columbia will have twice as many trash collector trucks running as usual this weekend to get everything.

While trash collectors are required to haul everything to the landfill, people are allowed to rummage through the piles and take what they want.

6 years ago Friday, July 29 2011 Jul 29, 2011 Friday, July 29, 2011 3:48:00 PM CDT July 29, 2011