Students showcase musical talents at MSHSAA Music Festival

COLUMBIA — High school students from all over the state traveled to Columbia for the MSHSAA Music Festival, the state-level competition for high school music students.

More than 5,000 high school band, orchestra and choir members performed individual and group music pieces in front of judges who gave ratings and critiques on the student’s abilities.

To perform at the state level, the students had to qualify by earning an exemplary rating at their district-level music festival.

Selene Hernandez, orchestra director at Van Horn High School, said this event is something music students strive for and look forward to.

“It’s a time for them to be able to express themselves and also get out of school and do something exciting to represent their community,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said this event will be something students can talk about years down the road when they’re older.