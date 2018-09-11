Summer ends at the Lake of the Ozarks, businesses take a hit

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks is the known for its summer activities but when summer ends, businesses have to adapt.

One of the main changes is marketing. While most companies end in late October, early November, there is still a two to three month period where cash flow is coming in.

The owner and manager at Bear Bottom Resort, Matt Sutcoisse, said its businesses like his that have to change marketing strategies as visitors of the lake change from families to fishermen.

“After the summer boating season and tourism season starts to slow down quite a bit, we market more towards the fisherman and the folks that are coming down,” Sutcoisse said.

He said a lot of businesses were hit a couple weeks ago when school started. Companies use Labor Day as a way to bring back customers.

The owner of Mike Fink's Marina Boat & Wave Runner Rentals, Mark Dickey, agrees an early school start date is hurting business even more.

“Our business dropped off tremendously the last two weeks when schools started," Dickey said. "I don’t know why they don’t start school after Labor Day and finish before Memorial Day."

Overall, some companies have to adapt to the yearly changes. They employ less staff, need less equipment and take time to regenerate for the next season.