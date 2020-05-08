Summer Heat Didn\'t Beat All Beekeepers

COLUMBIA - The first three rules of beekeeping are location, location and location.

"Some regions had problems with the drought. Some regions didn't seem to be bothered to bad," Macon beekeeper Bob Brammer said. "We had a fairly decent crop this year."

Several beekeepers in mid-Missouri eluded the severe summer drought and produced harvests ranging from average to personal bests. Beekeepers that did well had hives near nectar sources like clover that helped provide a consistent source of food.

Some sidestepped the drought by harvesting early.

"I feed them all winter long and I was set to have a very productive honey crop...and I did because I harvested 100 quarts of honey in June," beekeeper Carl Korschgen said. The early harvest also creates a distinct flavor that Korschgen likes more than the fall variety.

"It's the best some that I've ever had," he added, "but that doesn't mean it's the best."

Korschgen also uses a product dubbed the Korschgen Super Feeder, which allows bees to feed when nectar is scarce. The feeder works by creating wells of sugar water where bees can eat instead of searching for nectar.

Beekeepers hurt by the drought may not have had access to nectar rich areas such as the woods or city.