SUN APR 12 NEWS 8AM

COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Laura Schopp is the health psychology department chair in...
Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
MEXICO - Two companies in Mexico, Missouri...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will...
'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is set to...
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
