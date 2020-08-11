SUN AUG 09 WX 8AM

Facebook
CPD investigating home invasion with shots fired
COLUMBIA — A home invasion in north Columbia sent one woman to the hospital early Tuesday morning. CPD Detective Adam Ward said an ambulance took the victim to the hospital early this...
UPDATE: Columbia school board votes to delay start, approves hybrid option
COLUMBIA — Columbia's Board of Education...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
A Brighter Tomorrow - Impulse Disorder
The COVID-19 pandemic has made access to mental health resources difficult, and for children with impulse control disorders, the changes this coming school year are creating more challenges. Some...
CPD investigating home invasion with shots fired
COLUMBIA — A home invasion in north...
UPDATE: Columbia school board votes to delay start, approves hybrid option
COLUMBIA — Columbia's Board of Education...
Trump abruptly pulled from briefing after shots fired outside White House
President Donald Trump was abruptly...
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Power 5 NCAA conferences talk postponing, canceling football season
COLUMBIA – Commissioners of the power 5 conferences, (The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) met Sunday to discuss potential cancellation of the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
SEC adds two teams to MU football schedule
COLUMBIA — The SEC has announced two...
Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social...
