SUN DEC 1 WX 8AM

Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Department of Transportation said one lane of Eastbound State Highway 54 and Eastbound ramp to Case Road will remain closed until Sunday evening. The decision follows...
Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
COLUMBIA - A Boone County prosecutor...
UPDATE: Police investigating robbery at We B Smokin on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police are searching for a suspect...
Missouri State Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving traffic statistics
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol dealt with nine fatalities and three drownings over the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday was considered from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 to 11:59...
Witness reacts after rockslide hits couple's car
OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Department of...
Trespassing charges filed against Sutu Forte
COLUMBIA - A Boone County prosecutor...
Columbia Public Schools launches dual-credit program
COLUMBIA - A new partnership between Columbia...
Three arrested after search warrants find drugs in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - Police arrested three...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Former Mizzou men's golf coach dies
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou men's golf head coach, Al Chandler, has died. Chandler coached from 1966-76, with a notable season in 1972 when the team was ranked 29th in the NCAA. His own personal...
Mizzou soccer's Luebbert makes stance as a senior
COLUMBIA - Mizzou soccer's Sarah Luebbert, who...
Mizzou volleyball's Fuentes sets herself up with two honors
COLUMBIA - Mizzou volleyball's Andrea Fuentes...
KOMU 8 Cares
