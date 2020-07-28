SUN JULY 26 WX 7AM

Facebook
Curators vote to consolidate UM president, MU chancellor roles
Curators vote to consolidate UM president, MU chancellor roles
COLUMBIA — The UM System Board of Curators voted in a special meeting Tuesday to combine the positions of UM system president and MU chancellor. Mun Choi has been serving as both UM system...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 44,823 confirmed Missouri cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 44,823 confirmed Missouri cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Two weeks after criticism, Governor meets with schools
Two weeks after criticism, Governor meets with schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A little over two weeks after...
Curators vote to consolidate UM president, MU chancellor roles
Curators vote to consolidate UM president, MU chancellor roles
Mizzou athletics asking season-ticket holders to aid in their decision on fans
Mizzou athletics asking season-ticket holders to aid in their decision on fans
Jefferson City man arrested after weapons offense
Jefferson City man arrested after weapons offense
Missouri one of four states added to Chicago quarantine order
Missouri one of four states added to Chicago quarantine order
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 44,823 confirmed Missouri cases
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
Weather
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was filled with a thunderstorm that changed the sky into an ocean view. No, really! The atmosphere is fluid; it has circulations and waves and dynamics. In...
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
Sports
Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus
Two MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with coronavirus
MIAMI (AP) — Two major league games scheduled for tonight have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an...
MU Athletics to stop printing tickets for 2020-21 school year, unveils new ticketing app
MU Athletics to stop printing tickets for 2020-21 school year, unveils new ticketing app
Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility
Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility
