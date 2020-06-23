SUN JUNE 21 WX 7AM

Facebook
Cole County man pleads guilty to two charges of first-degree murder
COLE COUNTY — Brandon J. Rapier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a statement from the Cole County prosecuting...
Court documents: deadly Pettis County shooting caught on surveillance video
SEDALIA - Court documents filed shortly after...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Five new deaths reported in MO
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be...
New presidential proclamation won't impact most international students
COLUMBIA — Most international students...
Cole County man pleads guilty to two charges of first-degree murder
COLE COUNTY — Brandon J. Rapier pleaded...
Columbia teen dies in Howard County car accident
COLUMBIA —A Columbia man died in a...
FCC to finalize new 3-digit number for national suicide hotline
(CNN) -- The Federal Communications Commission...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
WATCH: Chris Gervino's final Sports Xtra Hot Seat
COLUMBIA — KOMU 8 sports director Chris Gervino is retiring from KOMU 8 this week after spending more than two decades on the air. Gervino joined KOMU 8 in January 2000 as KOMU...
Coach Drinkwitz talks upcoming football season
COLUMBIA— Tuesday marked the second week...
Hickman hires new head girls basketball coach
COLUMBIA - The Hickman Kewpies hired a new...
