SUN OCT 20 NEWS 9AM

Columbia approves additional funding for an affordable housing initiative
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia approved an increase in funding for Job Point's affordable houses on Monday. Job Point, an organization that helps link people with jobs, began building two...
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is...
3rd California police chief leaves in 2 years
CALIFORNIA — California police chief...
News
Missouri man grows two record-setting pumpkins
REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins. KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816...
Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy...
Four attorneys general propose framework for a global $48 billion opioid settlement
(CNN) -- Four attorneys general announced a...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released an update to global land and ocean temperatures for 2019, now including their data from September....
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Sports
Blues snap four-game losing streak, beat Avalanche 3-1
ST LOUIS - The Blues get back on track Monday night against the Avalanche, snapping their four-game losing streak. The Blues were first to score 10 minutes into the first period, as center Brayden...
It's back: Missouri, Kansas basketball to renew Border War
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans, the Border War is...
Helias football is keeping it in the family
JEFFERSON CITY - When you think of football...
