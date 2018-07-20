Sunday Evening Weather Update

Facebook
Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
BRANSON - The recent boat incident that killed 11 and injured seven in Branson isn't the first time Ride the Ducks has dealt with fatal accidents. According to the...
Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Thursday evening around 9:00 pm...
UPDATE: 11 people dead after duck boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake
BRANSON - The Stone County Sheriff has...
News
Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Thursday evening around 9:00 pm...
City of Columbia cancels hazardous waste collection
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia confirmed...
More people sickened by parasite in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads
(CNN) -- More...
UPDATE: 11 people dead after duck boat capsizes on Table Rock Lake
BRANSON - The Stone County Sheriff has...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage
DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients had been discharged after a tornado hit a...
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for...
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused...
Sports
National Handball Champions to visit Columbia
COLUMBIA – Four National Handball Champions are coming to Columbia Saturday. Wilson’s Fitness on Forum Boulevard is hosting its annual handball tournament for the Show Me State Games...
Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben Loeb talks success, new book
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge Tennis Coach Ben...
Jefferson City teen to compete in CrossFit Games
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson...
Sunday Evening Weather Update
