Sunday, February 10: Sports Show

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
COLUMBIA - A bill being proposed in the Missouri Senate will make it a misdemeanor if someone misrepresents their animal as a service animal. Senate Bill 107 says "any person knowingly...
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote...
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson's proposal...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal that one critic said would gut the state's open records law. House members in a voice vote gave initial approval to...
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
COLUMBIA - A bill being proposed in the...
Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
COLUMBIA - A local group feels the time for...
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote...
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson's proposal...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri women's basketball falls to LSU
Missouri women's basketball falls to LSU
BATON ROUGE - The Mizzou Women’s basketball team were back in action Tuesday in Baton Rouge, taking on LSU in a battle of the Tigers. Missouri’s Tigers were coming off of win over...
Missouri men's basketball travels to Knoxville for a battle with No.1
Missouri men's basketball travels to Knoxville for a battle with No.1
KNOXVILLE - After the Mizzou Men’s...
Blues look to continue winning streak in front of dads
Blues look to continue winning streak in front of dads
SUNRISE - The Blues will look to extend their...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
Sunday, February 10: Sports Show
Share: