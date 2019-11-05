Sunday Forecast

Facebook
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and to sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker in a deal that...
Supporters gather at custody hearing for missing woman's child
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge heard...
Armed robbery in West Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed...
News
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
Supporters gather at custody hearing for missing woman's child
Armed robbery in West Columbia
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
Missouri tourism director out after whistleblower complaint
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
Weather
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
Sports
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
Mizzou women's basketball battles Western Illinois in season opener
Mizzou basketball wins preseason honors
Share: