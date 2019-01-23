Sunday Forecast

Facebook
Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The government says several people are targets or subjects of a criminal investigation into a Missouri tourist boat that sank in July, killing 17 people. The Kansas City...
Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight...
Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
O'FALLON (AP) — New court filings say a...
News
Snow brings extra cash, with risks
Snow brings extra cash, with risks
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri has seen 17 inches of...
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively killed moisture production over mid-Missouri. Atmospheric forcing from our jet stream has also held to our south, severely limiting production of...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Sports
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
Missouri men's basketball team looking for back-to-back road wins
FAYETTEVILLE - Since opening up conference play on January 8th against No. 1 Tennessee and ultimately dropping the contest, 87-63, the Missouri men’s basketball team has had a hard time...
Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons
KANSAS CITY - On Tuesday, the Kansas City...
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the...
