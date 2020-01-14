Sunday Morning Planner

Facebook
Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital employees will not be paid as scheduled on Jan. 15, according to an internal email obtained by KOMU 8. "The inflow of cash during the holidays was...
State supreme court upholds ruling on Missouri voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - The Supreme Court of Missouri...
Potholes increase during freeze-thaw conditions, costing drivers money
COLUMBIA - Damages to cars can hurt the bank...
Belle votes to cut police force, subcontract with county deputies
BELLE — A small central Missouri town no longer has a police department. The Belle Board of Alderman voted Tuesday night to subcontract with the Maries County Sheriff's Department. Ten...
Payroll delayed for Boonville hospital employees
BOONVILLE — Pinnacle Regional Hospital...
New foster care program opens in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Missouri has a shortage of families...
Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr....
Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison
MOBERLY - A corrections officer has been...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region....
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Sports
Mario McKinney enters the transfer portal
COLUMBIA - Mizzou guard Mario McKinney Jr. entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, following his suspension from the team. Mizzou Athletics suspended the freshman for undisclosed reasons on Jan...
Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio...
Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes and company have...
Weekly Wellness
Sunday Morning Planner
Share: