SUNDAY NEWS GP 5PM

SEMA says flooding in Missouri is in a period of stablization
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were given an update on the state of the flooding disaster that swept through Missouri this spring. SEMA Director Ron Walker spoke to the Joint Committee...
Sheriff: Shooting at school in suburban Denver injures 2
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) &mdash...
Jefferson City parking officer sues city for sexual harassment
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who worked as a...
News
SEMA says flooding in Missouri is in a period of stablization
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were given an update on the state of the flooding disaster that swept through Missouri this spring. SEMA Director Ron Walker spoke to the Joint Committee...
Sheriff: Shooting at school in suburban Denver injures 2
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (AP) &mdash...
Columbia and Boonville's top students recognized statewide
COLUMBIA - Several Boone County high school...
Tensions high as lawmakers discuss paying for bridge repairs
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri might be taking $50...
Jefferson City parking officer sues city for sexual harassment
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who worked as a...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
A pair of Tiger softball players awarded 2019 Postseason Honors
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Tuesday two Mizzou softball players earned 2019 SEC Postseason Honors. Outfielder Brooke Wilmes earned first-team All-SEC and freshman shortstop Jazmyn Rollin received a...
Cardinals get back to winning ways against Philadelphia
ST. LOUIS – Miles Mikolas toed the...
Royals drop series opener in Houston
HOUSTON – The Royals begin a three game set...
