Sunday protest brings together hundreds in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Protesters gathered outside the Boone County Courthouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. for a "Black Lives Matter Protest."

Christopher Watkins Jr. and Markiez Smith organized the protest.

Over 1,000 people marked on the Facebook event that they would attend. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene estimated a few hundred people attended.

Take a look at this crowd. Organizers tell me over 1,000 people said they were attending today’s march on the Facebook event. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sT7wANHGnK — Kathryn Merck (@KathrynMerckTV) June 28, 2020

Watkins Jr. encourages supporters to continue attending protests.

"I believe that we will continue to protest until we see change," Watkins Jr. said. "Not just in our nation, but in our own community. If we don't see change, we're going to continue to protest and fight for the change."

The event included singers, guest speakers and prayers in the fight against racial injustices and in an effort to unite the local community.

Protesters say they are still seeking justice. Smith said the community needs to uphold its support until change occurs.

"That's why we're going to continue to fight, we're going to continue to raise awareness, we're going to continue to protest, and we're going to continue to make sure our voices get heard," Smith said.