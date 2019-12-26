Sunday_Forecast

Facebook
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. "I love every minute of it," Baker said. Baker said he worked a behind-the-desk job three days...
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted...
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in...
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. "I love every minute of it," Baker said. Baker said he worked a behind-the-desk job three days...
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted...
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in...
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year...
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Christmas Eve shooting in...
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated Illinois, 63-56, Saturday afternoon to claim the Braggin Rights for the second year in a row. After a tight first half, Mizzou took a 26-23...
FULTON - Prior to 2005, mid-Missouri Special...
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team...
