Sunday_Morning_Weather

CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the chorus of retailers requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms...
Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden...
Missouri organization to invite legislators to try food stamp challenge
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed...
News
Suspect connected to Moberly double homicide sentenced
HUNTSVILLE - One of four men connected to a double homicide in Randolph County will spend the next four years in prison after a judge sentenced him Tuesday. Steven Bell pleaded guilty in July to...
MoDOT prepares for increased Columbia traffic this weekend
COLUMBIA - The MU Tigers play its first home...
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and...
MU eyeing safety with alcohol sales at football home opener
COLUMBIA - When the University of Missouri...
Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Kroenke, NFL appeal St. Louis lawsuit case to Supreme Court
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team’s departure from St. Louis should be...
Hickman football looks to reverse losing streak against Helias
COLUMBIA — The Kewpies find themselves...
Rock Bridge to use lessons learned from defeat for next game against De Smet
COLUMBIA — Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta...
