Sunday_Weather_Planner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The Bryant...
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU...
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The Bryant...
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU...
Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged...
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas...
Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was pronounced dead at University Hospital after a shooting near McBaine Aveneue last Wednesday. His death, the 10th homicide in Columbia this year was the most...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
Weather
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September mid-Missourians will be able to remember just occurred. This is because no one from the 1800s is alive today, and the last time Columbia recorded a September as...
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chinese state TV suspends 2 NBA preseason game broadcasts
Chinese state TV suspends 2 NBA preseason game broadcasts
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to be played in the country. In a statement, CCTV indicated the decision was...
Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next
Molina wins it in 10th, Cards top Braves 5-4, Game 5 next
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina pushed the St....
Cale Garrett announced as SEC's Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Cale Garrett announced as SEC's Co-Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBIA - One Mizzou linebacker stood out to...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Sunday_Weather_Planner
Share: