Sunday_Weather_Planner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
FAYETTE - Law enforcement are continuing the search for a suspect after one person died in an apparent homicide Monday afternoon. The Howard County Sheriff told me they got a call around...
Woman dies after crash on Highway 54 in Cole County
Woman dies after crash on Highway 54 in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a crash...
Missouri school safety procedures start to include trauma training
Missouri school safety procedures start to include trauma training
JEFFERSON CITY - Some mid-Missouri schools are...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
UPDATE: Police identify Fayette homicide victim, continue search for suspect
FAYETTE - Law enforcement are continuing the search for a suspect after one person died in an apparent homicide Monday afternoon. The Howard County Sheriff told me they got a call around...
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
Former TV meteorologist to seek Kansas Senate seat
SHAWNEE, Ks. (AP) - A former Kansas City area...
Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have found the...
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
Officials urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA - New Year's Eve can be a great time...
Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
Missouri minimum wage to increase, prices could rise
COLUMBIA - Missouri’s minimum wage will...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
Mizzou men's basketball extends win streak to four
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou men's basketball team extended its win streak to four games behind a record-setting performance from sophomore guard Torrence Watson Monday night, defeating Chicago State...
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated...
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
Mizzou defeats Illinois, wins second-straight Braggin Rights
ST. LOUIS - Mizzou basketball defeated...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Sunday_Weather_Planner
Share: