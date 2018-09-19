SundayEveningForecast

Facebook
Husband and wife dead of gunshot wounds in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department was on the scene of a double shooting Wednesday afternoon. Police said the victims were a husband and wife, who both died of gunshot wounds....
Veteran, former drug addict returns to painting thanks to Welcome Home
COLUMBIA - As Welcome Home marks...
Survivor reacts to auditor's report on domestic abuse shelters
FULTON- After the State Auditor's report that...
Lawsuit over Twitter blocking sparks campaign finance controversy
COLUMBIA - State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, is changing the way she is fundraising after an ethics complaint and a lawsuit. Reisch is setting up a new account to raise...
Husband and wife dead of gunshot wounds in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police...
South Columbia residents see a spike in car break-ins
COLUMBIA – Some people living in...
Veteran, former drug addict returns to painting thanks to Welcome Home
COLUMBIA - As Welcome Home marks...
Survivor reacts to auditor's report on domestic abuse shelters
FULTON- After the State Auditor's report that...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her husband millions in government subsidies. The National Republican...
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Sports
Mahomes scores honor for second straight week
KANSAS CITY- For the second straight week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week by the league on Wednesday. It is too early for predictions on the...
Cardinals come up short in series finale against Atlanta
ATLANTA - On Wednesday, the stage was set for...
Cardinals bats come alive late, pull away from Braves
ATLANTA - The Cardinals seem to have righted...
SundayEveningForecast
Share: