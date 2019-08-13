SundayEveningForecast

Facebook
Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Mid-Missouri county and city leaders are deciding how to divide the funds still needed for the replacement of the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport. In July, the federal government...
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has...
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers...
News
Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
Counties agree to divide funds for I-70 Rocheport Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Mid-Missouri county and city leaders are deciding how to divide the funds still needed for the replacement of the Missouri River Bridge in Rocheport. In July, the federal government...
End to decade-long "Border War" brings economic opportunity to Missouri
End to decade-long "Border War" brings economic opportunity to Missouri
KANSAS CITY - For the first time since signing...
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has...
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers...
Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - New regulations for...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment letters in the mail, Brunswick flood victims have one question: are the people assessing their homes qualified? Wayne Jones, the former Mayor of...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of "above-normal" activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Sports
Soler wins A.L. honor
Soler wins A.L. honor
KANSAS CITY - The American League named Royals outfielder Jorge Soler its player of the week on Monday. Soler had a productive week. He batted .409 with six home runs and 12 runs batted in....
Cardinals sweep the Pirates
Cardinals sweep the Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals completed...
Chiefs win preseason opener over Bengals
Chiefs win preseason opener over Bengals
KANSAS CITY - For the first time since...
