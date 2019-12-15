SundayEveningWeather

Facebook
Troopers respond to over 100 calls; one fatality reported
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to 138 calls for service through 2 p.m. Sunday, and one person has already died in a crash. The fatal crash happened on Highway 94...
Attorney General's Office commits 'sexually violent predator' for decades of abuse
COLUMBIA — A judge committed a Randolph...
Winter warning and water main break causes caution on the road
BOONE COUNTY - A water main break Sunday...
News
CLOSURES: Columbia Public Schools, others announce cancellations
To report a school closing or other event cancellation, please click here . This page was last updated on Sunday, December 15 at 5:05pm. Name AL-GHAZALI SUNDAY SCHOOL - COLUMBIA Status Sunday...
Symphony of Toys gives back to the community
COLUMBIA — The Missouri Symphony and...
Missouri agency requests state money to fight fatal disease
COLUMBIA — A Missouri agency is asking...
Troopers respond to over 100 calls; one fatality reported
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Attorney General's Office commits 'sexually violent predator' for decades of abuse
COLUMBIA — A judge committed a Randolph...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Update: Freezing drizzle overnight and more snow on Monday
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP)- Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go when he agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract. The 30-year-old right-hander can earn...
Mizzou Esports flourishes in inaugural year
COLUMBIA - In just one season, the University...
Barry Odom lands job with Mizzou rival Arkansas
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri football coach...
