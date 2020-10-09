SundayEveningWeather

Facebook
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town rivals Helias and Jefferson City. Helias looks to remain undefeated, sitting at a...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high...
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met...
Hurricane Delta leaves hundreds of thousands without power as it pummels parts of Louisiana and Texas
(CNN) -- With fierce sideways rain pelting their homes and lashing winds tearing at their roofs -- or the tarps covering the holes in the roofs from a previous storm -- hundreds of thousands of...
FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is...
MU announces virtual ceremony for December graduation
COLUMBIA - MU announced an in-person...
Bond reduction hearing set in late November for Joseph Elledge
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a...
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta , now a powerful Category 3 storm, inches closer. First Alert Weather...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is...
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been...
FNF Pregame Week 7: Helias and Jefferson City meet for the first time ever
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out all the news surrounding high school football in Missouri. Helias and Jefferson City meet...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our...
Friday Night Fever Week 7: High school football scores from across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high...
