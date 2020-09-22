SundayEveningWeatherUpdate

Facebook
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension The City of Columbia has officially passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year during a council meeting on Monday night. The...
Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension
Columbia City Council passes FY2021 budget, approves trail extension
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia has officially...
CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning
CPS case rate falls below threshold, could allow for hybrid learning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' 14-day...
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, brings flooding to Texas
Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, brings flooding to Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — Storm surge and rainfall combined Tuesday to bring more flooding along the Texas coast after Tropical Storm Beta made landfall, threatening areas that have already seen their...
World powers set to take the stage, virtually, at UN debate
World powers set to take the stage, virtually, at UN debate
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
What fans need to know ahead of Missouri football's first game
What fans need to know ahead of Missouri football's first game
COLUMBIA - After months of debate about whether or not a Missouri football season would even happen, it's finally game week. The Tigers will host Alabama at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night in the first...
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
Battle football community reacts to season during pandemic
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season...
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived....
