SundayEveningWeatherUpdate

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: September 14 September 13 September 12 September 11 September 10...
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning...
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students...
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: September 14 September 13 September 12 September 11 September 10...
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central...
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety...
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team...
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets will be available to purchase. The athletic department announced that general...
Rock Bridge football remains undefeated behind late field goal
COLUMBIA - In a game riddled with turnovers...
Hickman beats Capital City to get first win of season
JEFFERSON CITY - It was a battle of ground...
