SundayMorningForecast

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
COLUMBIA - A 93-year-old woman told police she blacked out before driving through the front door and into the the pool at the Westlake Aquatic Center in Gravois Mills. There were eight people in...
Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
KANSAS CITY - Doctors say a 15-year-old boy...
Conviction overturned for woman accused in her baby's death
Conviction overturned for woman accused in her baby's death
MILLER COUNTY - An appeals court has...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Police are searching for two people after discovering graffiti on the National World War I Museum and Memorial's dedication wall. Police received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday...
MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
COLUMBIA – A major river crossing in...
Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
COLUMBIA - A 93-year-old woman told police she...
Higbee Senior Center to close
Higbee Senior Center to close
HIGBEE - The Higbee Senior Center will close...
Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
HARTSBURG - Some people in Hartsburg say their...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Smith honored with Don Faurot Award
Smith honored with Don Faurot Award
COLUMBIA - Mizzou wrestling head coach Brian Smith has been named winner of the 2019 Don Faurot Award. Smith was honored at a luncheon Tuesday afternoon. The award is given by the Columbia Kiwanis...
Mizzou lands Utah State transfer
Mizzou lands Utah State transfer
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's basketball team...
St. Louis takes first game over Miami
St. Louis takes first game over Miami
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals took out...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
SundayMorningForecast
Share: