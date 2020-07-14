sundaynews

Facebook
One dead and six hurt after truck crashes into Sedalia restaurant
One dead and six hurt after truck crashes into Sedalia restaurant
SEDALIA - A truck crashed into a Wendy's Restaurant on Monday evening, killing one and injuring six in Sedalia. According to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department , police responded...
Missouri River Regional Library brings back a traveling library for the community
Missouri River Regional Library brings back a traveling library for the community
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional...
Veteran with COVID-19 moved to tears during discharge from Truman VA
Veteran with COVID-19 moved to tears during discharge from Truman VA
COLUMBIA - Truman VA staff cheered on a...
The psychology behind to-do lists and how they can make you feel less anxious
The psychology behind to-do lists and how they can make you feel less anxious
(CNN) -- 1. Wake up. 2. Make coffee. 3. Write this story. In a time when it seems like we may have less to do, a to-do list actually could be quite helpful. As the days blend together for many...
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Springfield airport now requires face coverings
Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Springfield airport now requires face coverings
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our changing climate here in Missouri is the shifting of our seasons. Let’s dig into summer and how it compares to our other three seasons using data...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
Sports
NFL's Washington Redskins will change name and logo, team says
NFL's Washington Redskins will change name and logo, team says
(CNN) -- The National Football League's Washington franchise will change the Redskins name and logo, the team announced Monday in a statement. The new name of the team was not revealed. The...
Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts came from 'a place of ignorance'
Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts came from 'a place of ignorance'
(CNN) -- Kansas City Chief's player Mitchell...
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have...
sundaynews
Share: