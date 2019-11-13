SundayOvernightWeatherUpdate

Facebook
Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Fire Department said a resident alerted firefighters to two people were stuck in a car on its side near the fire station. It all happened 6:30 p.m....
EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
COLUMBIA - Dan White hasn't always been proud...
BREAKING: Columbia names new deputy city manager
COLUMBIA - City manager John Glascock named...
Russell Boulevard Elementary honors late mayor on World Kindness Day
COLUMBIA - Russell Boulevard Elementary School will host a ceremony Wednesday honoring the life of a Columbia mayor who died earlier this year. Mayor Darwin Hindman will be honored at the school...
Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - One group is fighting to have...
Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
UPDATE: Power restored to Boone County customers
BOONE COUNTY - Crews restored power to nearly...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Sports
Mizzou falls to #21 ranked Xavier in OT
CINCINNATI- Mizzou comes close, but fell 62-58 in overtime to the Xavier Musketeers who came in ranked 21st in the nation. Turnovers were key for Xavier to hold on, Mizzou racked up 20 over the...
Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals...
Mizzou basketball looks to knock off No. 21 Xavier
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mizzou men's basketball...
