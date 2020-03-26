SundayPlanner

Facebook
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced on Wednesday it will remain closed for the rest of the spring semester because of the new stay-at-home order in Columbia. All on-campus operations will be...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
MU Health Care sees 1,000+ people after one week of COVID-19 testing
MU Health Care sees 1,000+ people after one week of COVID-19 testing
COLUMBIA - Since launching drive-thru testing...
News
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a long terrorism investigation. The agency said in a news release Wednesday that Timothy...
Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
Columbia pastor tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - John Drage is a pastor at MU's The...
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
What's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill?
(CNN) -- Congressional lawmakers are putting...
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
Stephens College to remain closed through spring semester
COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced on...
Man arrested after licking deodorant, charged with terrorist threats
Man arrested after licking deodorant, charged with terrorist threats
Warrenton - A Missouri man's video of him...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
TOKYO - The Tokyo Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021. The International Olympic Committee along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers have decided that the...
Jackson expected to transfer from Mizzou
Jackson expected to transfer from Mizzou
COLUMBIA - Mizzou freshman forward Tray...
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
Helias Catholic High School girls basketball coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - The head coach of...
