SundayPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MU Police seek help searching for potentially dangerous man
MU Police seek help searching for potentially dangerous man
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Police are asking for help searching for a man who "could be dangerous." He went missing while being transported near University Hospital Wednesday. Jeffery...
GALLERY: Storm causes property damage in Moniteau County
GALLERY: Storm causes property damage in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - People in Moniteau County...
North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
JEFFERSON CITY - North Jefferson City has been...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
MU Police seek help searching for potentially dangerous man
MU Police seek help searching for potentially dangerous man
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Police are asking for help searching for a man who "could be dangerous." He went missing while being transported near University Hospital Wednesday. Jeffery...
Missouri Military Academy brings back baseball after 5-year hiatus
Missouri Military Academy brings back baseball after 5-year hiatus
MEXICO - Missouri Military Academy has brought...
Flooding causes evacuation at camp site
Flooding causes evacuation at camp site
JEFFERSON CITY – Three campers were...
GALLERY: Storm causes property damage in Moniteau County
GALLERY: Storm causes property damage in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - People in Moniteau County...
North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
North Jefferson City ordered to evacuate for flood risk
JEFFERSON CITY - North Jefferson City has been...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals and Royals tie I-70 series
Cardinals and Royals tie I-70 series
ST. LOUIS - Kansas City and St. Louis both walked away with wins in the annual I-70 series on Wednesday. Kansas City won the first game of the day-night double-header, 8-2. Brad Keller's...
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are advancing...
Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
Tigers eliminated from SEC Tournament
COLUMBIA - Ole Miss eliminated Missouri from...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
SundayPlanner
Share: