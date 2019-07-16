SundayPlanner

Facebook
UPDATE: Police say trucker speeding in Indiana crash that killed 3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a semitrailer's computer data says it was going above the speed limit when it slammed into a line of vehicles on an Indianapolis highway, killing a woman and...
UPDATE: Couple charged with child abuse released from custody
COLUMBIA — Maries County...
NCAA to hear Mizzou appeal this week
COLUMBIA - As the Missouri Tigers kicked off...
News
UPDATE: Police say trucker speeding in Indiana crash that killed 3
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a semitrailer's computer data says it was going above the speed limit when it slammed into a line of vehicles on an Indianapolis highway, killing a woman and...
Patrols will increase at Columbia parks
COLUMBIA — Columbia police officers are...
Title IX investigation of Missouri former swim coach ended
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri...
Moniteau County deputies arrest two for heroin and meth
COLUMBIA — A drug bust by Moniteau...
UPDATE: Couple charged with child abuse released from custody
COLUMBIA — Maries County...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Heat wave to bring days of dangerous conditions
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Royals to extend netting at Kauffman Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans. The decision comes after a fan was hit by a ball Sunday during...
Royals trade Maldonado to Cubs for Montgomery
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals announced...
NCAA to hear Mizzou appeal this week
COLUMBIA - As the Missouri Tigers kicked off...
