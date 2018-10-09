SundayWeatherPlanner

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Two taken to hospital after crash on Highway 63
Two taken to hospital after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA – Two people were taken to University Hospital early Tuesday morning after a crash on U.S. 63. The crash led emergency responders to restrict traffic in the area where Highway 64...
Columbia police arrest man for disturbance with a weapon
Columbia police arrest man for disturbance with a weapon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department arrested...
Missouri Task Force 1 leaving for Florida Tuesday
Missouri Task Force 1 leaving for Florida Tuesday
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading to...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Deadly home invasion under investigation in St. Louis suburb
Deadly home invasion under investigation in St. Louis suburb
PINE LAWN (AP) — Authorities say an intruder has shot and killed a 20-year-old woman after forcing open the back door of a suburban St. Louis apartment. The St. Louis...
3 killed in separate shooting within a mile in St. Louis
3 killed in separate shooting within a mile in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Highway 63
Two taken to hospital after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA – Two people were taken to...
Flooding closes roads, expected to overtop some farm levees
Flooding closes roads, expected to overtop some farm levees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Heavy rains are...
Columbia police arrest man for disturbance with a weapon
Columbia police arrest man for disturbance with a weapon
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department arrested...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley of ignoring calls for an investigation into a pay-to-play scheme. WHO MADE THE AD? The Senate Majority PAC, a political...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri Soccer player earns SEC freshmen of the week
Missouri Soccer player earns SEC freshmen of the week
COLUMBIA - Missouri forward Julissa Cisneros earned SEC player of the week honors. Cisneros scored both the Tigers goals in their 2-1 victory over South Carolina at home last Thursday night. She...
Two Mizzou volleyball players earn SEC attention
Two Mizzou volleyball players earn SEC attention
COLUMBIA- Missouri volleyball players received...
Mizzou soccer drops yet another one goal game
Mizzou soccer drops yet another one goal game
Baton Rouge, LA - Two early goals by LSU...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
SundayWeatherPlanner
Share: