SundayWeatherPlanner

Heart of Missouri steps up to help furloughed federal workers
COLUMBIA – As the partial government shutdown continues in Washington, Heart of Missouri United Way is stepping up to help federal workers affected by the shutdown. According to the Bureau...
BREAKING: Columbia man killed in early morning shooting
COLUMBIA -- Police confirmed one man was shot...
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; new expected snow totals & timing
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU...
News
Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
JEFFERSON CITY – Domestic violence shelters in mid-Missouri could stop receiving federal funds starting Friday at 6 a.m. due to the government shutdown. “Many programs...
Missouri court reverses ruling on victim protection program
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri appeals...
Missouri sued over rules for foster parents who have guns
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City couple...
Department of Conservation finds more deer with deadly CWD
JEFFERSON CITY – There are 28 more deer...
Hawleys move to Washington D.C., will keep home in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley plans...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; new expected snow totals & timing
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 2...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
Sports
Bob Burchard saying goodbye to Columbia College
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob Burchard of Columbia College announced he will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 basketball season as coach and the school's athletic director....
Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
Missouri TE Albert Okwuegbunam returning for junior season
COLUMBIA - Missouri redshirt sophomore Albert...
