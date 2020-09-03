SundayWeatherPlanner

Facebook
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County reports fourth death
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County reports fourth death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: September 2 September 1 August 31 August 30 August 29 August 28...
Two additional caretakers of Carl Debrodie sentenced
Two additional caretakers of Carl Debrodie sentenced
WASHINGTON - Two additional caretakers of Carl...
CPS Superintendent answers reopening questions
CPS Superintendent answers reopening questions
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools...
Police say a child was shot in Kansas City
Police say a child was shot in Kansas City
(AP)- Police in Kansas City are investigating the shooting of a young child near Oak Park. Police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, when a girl younger than 10 was shot in the leg...
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County reports fourth death
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Moniteau County reports fourth death
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested
Suspect in Douglass Park shooting arrested
COLUMBIA - The man accused of shooting Corey...
Crash in south Columbia leaves one with life threatening injuries
Crash in south Columbia leaves one with life threatening injuries
COLUMBIA - One person suffered...
MU details COVID discipline
MU details COVID discipline
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri gave...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sports
Highland vs. MMA football game moved due to electrical problems
Highland vs. MMA football game moved due to electrical problems
MEXICO. Mo - The Missouri Military Academy's football stadium experienced an unforeseen electrical problem causing a postponement to their football game against Highland on Friday. According...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night...
CPS will continue to play fall sports, releases fan policies for road games
CPS will continue to play fall sports, releases fan policies for road games
COLUMBIA - Despite Monday's Columbia Public...
Contests
